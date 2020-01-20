< Back to All News

Pursuit Suspect Arraigned

Posted: Jan. 20, 2020 12:59 AM PST

A man who managed to elude Nevada County law enforcement officers for a couple of days and nights, after a vehicle pursuit earlier this month, has made his first court appearance. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says 45-year-old John Niece has been arraigned…

Niece had previously been suspected of leading officers from Nevada as well as Yuba Counties on a pursuit last fall. Walsh says it stemmed from Niece reportedly pinning a Yuba County Sheriff’s deputy against his patrol car. Walsh says the Nevada County case doesn’t actually carry a very heavy penalty…

Walsh says Niece is expected to be prosecuted here first, before he faces the more serious charges in Yuba County.

