Pursuit Suspect Had Prior Chase In Same Area

Posted: Jan. 13, 2020 6:32 PM PST

The Nevada County man arrested this past weekend after a pursuit and search had also led local as well as Yuba County authorities on a separate pursuit in the same area. Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Leslie Carbah, says 45-year-old John Niece is a suspect in an incident, one evening in November, with one of their deputies, at the Oregon Creek Recreation Area at Bullards Bar….

The deputy was not injured. Carbah says Niece was then reported to have sped away on Highway 49 and deputy quickly lost sight of him…

Carbah anticipates Niece will be prosecuted in both counties. In Nevada County, he was booked on charges of resisting arrest, the Yuba County warrant, and violating probation.

