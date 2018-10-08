< Back to All News

PV Fall Festival Fun

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 12:58 AM PDT

Penn Valley celebrated the turn of the seasons with a new festival on Saturday.  The Penn Valley Rodeo Grounds came to life with activities for everyone. For some it was a family affair.

Listen to Particpants

According to Rodeo Grounds Board member Bob Champagne, the Fall Festival was an experiment that turned out well.

Listen to Bob Champagne

Champagne said there was something for eveyone to do.

Listen to Bob Champagne

The activities took place throughout the day the crowd and the energy changed as the activities progressed.

Listen to Teresa Dietrich

The Penn Valley Fall Festival was set up to provide more community activities at the Rodeo Grounds. Board members were pleased with the turnout and plan to do it again next year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha