PV Fall Festival Fun

Penn Valley celebrated the turn of the seasons with a new festival on Saturday. The Penn Valley Rodeo Grounds came to life with activities for everyone. For some it was a family affair.

According to Rodeo Grounds Board member Bob Champagne, the Fall Festival was an experiment that turned out well.

Champagne said there was something for eveyone to do.

The activities took place throughout the day the crowd and the energy changed as the activities progressed.

The Penn Valley Fall Festival was set up to provide more community activities at the Rodeo Grounds. Board members were pleased with the turnout and plan to do it again next year.