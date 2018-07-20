< Back to All News

PV Residents Concerned About Development

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 4:03 PM PDT

A group of Penn Valley residents are not pleased with a proposed commercial development. The development would be part of a property on the northwest corner of the intersection at Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road. Approximately seven acres, split by Branding Iron Road, would be developed to include a large retail space, two restaurants with drive-thru’s, a twelve-pump gas station with a convenience mart, a carwash, and a drive-through coffee kiosk as well as a park and ride.
Thursday evening the public had its first opportunity to address the proposal at the Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council.

About 30 residents representing 50 homes, whose only access to their property is by using Branding Iron Road, expressed concerns about the proposal. The primary concern being the size and scope of the project and increased daily traffic congestion and only one way out of the area in case of a fire evacuation.

Additional concerns included the duplication of services that already exist in a similar development across Pleasant Valley Road, and an increased transient population and associated crime.

Residents also brought up the potential lessening of the rural feel of Penn Valley including the impact on wildlife, natural ecosystems, and the noise and light pollution. The ruralness of Penn Valley is why many of the residents choose to live there.

Since the proposal is at its earliest stages, the MAC agreed to draft and submit a response to the County on behalf of the residents expressing their concerns.

