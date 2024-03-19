< Back to All News

Qualified Vendor Lists Created For Fuels Reduction

Posted: Mar. 19, 2024 12:08 AM PDT

To ensure that wildfire fuels reduction projects are implemented at the pace and scale needed, and also support regional workforce capacity, Nevada County has recently taken some new steps. Office of Emergency Services Director, Craig Griesbach, says they’ve created Qualified Vendor lists…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

Griesbach says local businesses and organizations are highly encouraged to submit responses to these opportunities. He says qualified vendors will allow the county to leverage a multitude of local partners and capitalize on existing expertise. Seven projects, in particular, have been singled out that are pending grant funding or have already been awarded.

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

Shaded fuel break treatment projects include Woodpecker Ravine, which is on 11-hundred acres. Also Ponderosa West near Grass Valley, and South Yuba Rim, both on 800 acres And there’s also fuels reduction planned along 300 miles of evacuation routes.

