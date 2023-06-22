Quick Response Prevents Spread Of Garage Fire

A quick and aggressive attack kept a detached garage fire from causing any major damage in the Peardale Chicago Park district early Thursday morning. It was reported on Towle Lane. The fire district’s Public Information Officer, Daniel Ramey, says it was 40-percent involved when the Ophir Hill department first arrived. The Grass Valley and Nevada County Consolidated districts also assisted…

But Ramey says there was significant water and smoke damage. The blaze had also spread into some nearby vegetation. Cooler weather conditions also helped…

Ramey says the fire didn’t affect the home, which was located an estimated two-hundred feet away. The residents were present at the time. The cause is not known.