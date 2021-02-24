Quicker Safer Evacuation Planning Underway

Emergency evacuations in Nevada County should be even quicker and safer, under what’s called a “zone-based” system that’s being donated by a software developer. County Supervisors have approved a two-year term with San Francisco-based Zonehaven, with the donation valued at over 84-thousand dollars. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Bob Jakobs, who’s the County Office of Emergency Services’ Operations Coordinator, says it’s part of a goal that was incorporated into the Wildfire Preparation Action Plan, approved by the Board in 2019. He told supervisors that current evacuations are very ad hoc and on the fly…

Jakobs says the county has already been divided into 225 evacuation zones…

Jakobs says it’s hoped the system will be in place by this summer. After the two-year term expires, the Board would then have to decide whether to keep Zonehaven on board by paying a yearly fee that hasn’t been determined yet. But he says if supervisors opt out, the county can still retain the information and maintain the system with software tools they already have available. The county is one of seven selected by the company.