Quiet At Yuba River State Park With Contamination

It’s normally a lot quieter after Labor Day at South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport. One recreationist, Nancy Vong of Yuba City, had been looking forward to using the river last weekend before hearing about the ban on entering the waters…

But Vong was still planning on using the trails. Otherwise, the day use lot she was parked in was empty during the late morning hours of Monday. The main recreation lot remains closed, to make room for equipment and trucks for the covered bridge rennovation. Construction crews continued to work uninterrupted and didn’t appear to need to wade into the waters for this phase of the project. And the park office and gift shop is now only open Thursdays through Sundays.