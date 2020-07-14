Quiet Time At Scotts Flat May Also Apply to Lake

With camping resuming at Scotts Flat Lake, a number of local residents is asking the Nevada Irrigation District Board to extend the quiet hours. The residents, including rowers, paddle boarders, kayakers, and swimmers, wants to also impose that time, which is 10pm to 8am, on the lake itself, in addition to campgrounds. NID Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says when camping was still banned, due to coronavirus concerns, there were no boats on the lake before 9am…

Supporters of the change say benefits would also include reducing early morning congestion on the docks, which also supports social distancing…

The group of residents also say there’ll be a safer recreation and exercise time.