< Back to All News

Quiet Time At Scotts Flat May Also Apply to Lake

Posted: Jul. 14, 2020 12:59 AM PDT

With camping resuming at Scotts Flat Lake, a number of local residents is asking the Nevada Irrigation District Board to extend the quiet hours. The residents, including rowers, paddle boarders, kayakers, and swimmers, wants to also impose that time, which is 10pm to 8am, on the lake itself, in addition to campgrounds. NID Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says when camping was still banned, due to coronavirus concerns, there were no boats on the lake before 9am…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

Supporters of the change say benefits would also include reducing early morning congestion on the docks, which also supports social distancing…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

The group of residents also say there’ll be a safer recreation and exercise time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha