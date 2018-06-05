Quietest Local Race Is Nevada City Treasurer

The race voters in Nevada County may have heard the least about is Nevada City Treasurer. It’s only a part-time position and requires very little time. But there are two people running for it. One is incumbent David McKay, who has held the job for the last six years. He says after being on the City Council for 12 years he wanted to be less involved…

McKay’s challenger is Nevada City’s clerk, Niel Locke, a job he’s held for eight years. Since each position is not up for election in the same year, one person can hold the same job. McKay says he still feels that’s a conflict. Locke says legal opinions he’s sought support him holding both positions…

The treasurer job pays 100 dollars a month.