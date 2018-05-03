< Back to All News

Quilt Show at Fairgrounds This Weekend

Posted: May. 3, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Quilters and quilt enthusiasts from all over will be at the Fairgrounds this weekend for the 34th annual ‘Springtime in the Pines’ Quilt Show. hosted by the Pine Tree Quilt Guild…

Guild member and organizer Joan Mosley says there’s a crafter’s boutique. which will be selling handmade items–perfect for Mother’s Day. Mosley says there’s more to quilting than most people think…

Proceeds from the show go to the guild’s service projects, including a scholarship for an art student. They also donate quilts to fire victims, foster youth, and others. The show is from 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunda. Parking, and a shuttle between buildings is free.

