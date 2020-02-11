Racial Vandalism Against Bear River High Coach

A disturbing incident following last Friday night’s varsity boys’ basketball game at Colfax High School, where Bear River High was competing. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent, Brett McFadden, says it involved Bear River High’s head coach, who is African-American…

The term was written on the rear window of Ralph Lewis’ car, among other vandalism that was discovered…

There is no other information available at this time. But the Placer Union High School District has only released a brief statement confirming the incident, saying, in part, that the person or persons who did this acted inappropriately and should be held to the highest levels of accountability. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department has declined comment pending the outcome of the investigation.