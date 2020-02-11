< Back to All News

Racial Vandalism Against Bear River High Coach

Posted: Feb. 10, 2020 6:05 PM PST

A disturbing incident following last Friday night’s varsity boys’ basketball game at Colfax High School, where Bear River High was competing. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent, Brett McFadden, says it involved Bear River High’s head coach, who is African-American…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

The term was written on the rear window of Ralph Lewis’ car, among other vandalism that was discovered…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

There is no other information available at this time. But the Placer Union High School District has only released a brief statement confirming the incident, saying, in part, that the person or persons who did this acted inappropriately and should be held to the highest levels of accountability. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department has declined comment pending the outcome of the investigation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha