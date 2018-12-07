< Back to All News

Railroad Museum Christmas Party Saturday

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 8:08 AM PST

The Nevada County Narrow Guage Railroad Museum puts on a big Christmas party every year, and this year’s event is coming up tomorrow. Museum advocate Madelyn Helling says one special guest always shows up, who is very popular with parents and kids…

There will be refreshments, the gift shop will be open, and there’s a silent auction. John Christiansen does a lot of work in the shop on some of the trains, and says you’ll get to check out all of those things, and take a ride on one of their railbuses…

You can also check out their most famous resident, Engine Number Five, a locomotive that dates back to the late 18-hundreds, and has been featured in a number of movies. The event is from 10am to 3pm, and it’s free. Helling suggests, especially if you want pictures with Santa, to come a little bit later in the day, after the line dies down.

