< Back to All News

Rain Already More Than Half Of Last Season

Posted: Oct. 25, 2021 12:44 PM PDT

It’s not a drought buster. But the recent atmospheric river to hit Northern California is still considered historic in scope. And for the Grass Valley area, it’s already the wettest October on record. National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurtz says the area was deluged with 12-point-8 inches, between Friday morning and Monday morning, with most of it on Sunday….

click to listen to Eric Kurtz

Kurtz says the total for the new water season, which began October first, is at least 14-point-7 inches. And that’s already more than half of the previous water year, which was over 24-inches and the second-lowest season total on record. And October has also historically been the worst month of the wildfire season…

click to listen to Eric Kurtz

Sacramento also broke a 24-hour rainfall record that had stood since 1880, with five-point-44 inches. And this system was also a significant snow producer. As of Monday morning, around 30 inches had fallen in Donner Pass and Soda Springs.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha