Rain Already More Than Half Of Last Season

It’s not a drought buster. But the recent atmospheric river to hit Northern California is still considered historic in scope. And for the Grass Valley area, it’s already the wettest October on record. National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurtz says the area was deluged with 12-point-8 inches, between Friday morning and Monday morning, with most of it on Sunday….

click to listen to Eric Kurtz

Kurtz says the total for the new water season, which began October first, is at least 14-point-7 inches. And that’s already more than half of the previous water year, which was over 24-inches and the second-lowest season total on record. And October has also historically been the worst month of the wildfire season…

click to listen to Eric Kurtz

Sacramento also broke a 24-hour rainfall record that had stood since 1880, with five-point-44 inches. And this system was also a significant snow producer. As of Monday morning, around 30 inches had fallen in Donner Pass and Soda Springs.