Rain Also Improves Air Quality

Posted: Dec. 20, 2023 12:32 AM PST

This is also the time of year when air quality can be at its best in Western Nevada County. But at the local office of the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, Deputy Air Pollution Control Officer, Joe Fish, says it needs to rain or to have recently rained…

click to listen to Joe Fish

Fish also urges the proper operation of woodburning stoves, which are used more this time of year, with the cold nights. And it starts with one that’s EPA-certified, which are much more efficient than the older models…

click to listen to Joe Fish

Cal Fire also recently lifted the burn suspension for Nevada as well as Yuba, Placer, and Sierra counties, as long as it’s on days that are deemed permissable by the District. But non-residential permits may still be required, so you should also contact your local district regarding that.

