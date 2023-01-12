< Back to All News

Rain Can Also Open Cold Weather Shelter At Times

Posted: Jan. 11, 2023 5:29 PM PST

When Nevada County’s weather shelter opens it’s normally due to freezing overnight temperatures. But the shelter, at the Vets Hall in Nevada City, opened for three nights last weekend due to the parade of rain storms we’ve been having. Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says they implemented a less-used metric….

Other metrics include a prediction of an overnight temperature of 30 degrees or lower in Nevada City, or 32 degrees, but with snow also on the ground. Also, if a winter storm warning is issued in the western county for elevations at or below three-thousand feet…

Meanwhile, Dent says the shelter won’t likely reopen until early next week at the soonest.

