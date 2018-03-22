< Back to All News

Rain Continues With Thundershowers Possible

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Unofficially, over three inches of rain has fallen in western Nevada County overnight, and it has been raining all morning long, adding to the totals. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the rain will continue. and we could get some thunder and lightning to go with it later on…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

As predicted earlier this week, Holiday says we’re still on track for a little break in the wet weather, but then a colder storm will follow…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

We could dry out next week, but the weather today and tomorrow has caused some localized flooding on the roadways, and also some accidents. The National Weather Service has issue an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory. Please allow for the conditions if you are behind the wheel.

–gf

