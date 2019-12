It’s been a wet morning, and a wet week, but the rain should start to slow down here pretty soon. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says we’re almost done with this system…

It should be dry on Thursday, but Holiday says there’s more rain coming after that…

Two-point-seven inches of rain has been recorded over the last 24 hours at Weiss Brothers Growing Grounds near Union Hill school. About six inches of rain has fallen there since Tuesday.

