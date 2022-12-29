< Back to All News

Rain is Back- How to Report Problems

Posted: Dec. 29, 2022 6:30 AM PST

The rain has returned after a dry day yesterday and with the rain potential road hazards and flooding are also anticipated. If you are not sure who to report problems to that are around your house, Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe has these suggestions. Who you call depends upon where you live. If you have a three-digit address, you likely live within the city limits of Grass Valley or Nevada City. A five-digit address is for unincorporated Nevada County. Those areas include all of Penn Valley and North San Juan along with other areas. A number of agencies are involved with maintaining roads.

 

Wolfe says it is relatively easy to report road concerns.

 

The number is 530-265-1411. Wolfe also reminds us that many residents live in private homeowner’s associations such as Lake Wildwood and Lake of the Pines.

 

If you live within a gated community or other homeowner association, contact them directly with any issues.

