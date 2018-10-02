Rain is in Forecast for First Time in Awhile

Is it time to get those raincoats out yet? The skies have darkened a little, the temperatures have lowered, and there’s a chance for Nevada County to get some rain for the first time in awhile. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says a low pressure system continues to move in, which could mean some rainfall…
The National Weather Service is calling for a 60 percent chance of rain by tomorrow morning, but Holiday says how significant that rainfall may be still remains to be seen..
While the chance of rain may only be for the next day or two, Holiday says temperatures will continue to be cooler for the remainder of the week.
–gf
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines