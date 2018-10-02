< Back to All News

Rain is in Forecast for First Time in Awhile

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Is it time to get those raincoats out yet? The skies have darkened a little, the temperatures have lowered, and there’s a chance for Nevada County to get some rain for the first time in awhile. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says a low pressure system continues to move in, which could mean some rainfall…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

The National Weather Service is calling for a 60 percent chance of rain by tomorrow morning, but Holiday says how significant that rainfall may be still remains to be seen..

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

While the chance of rain may only be for the next day or two, Holiday says temperatures will continue to be cooler for the remainder of the week.

–gf

