Rain Moves Into Nevada County Wednesday

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 12:02 PM PST

There hasn’t been a significant storm in western Nevada County in close to two months, but that’s about to change. Storms are on the way, and the first should be here tomorrow. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says we could get some heavy rain, but even lighter precipitation could make things difficult for those on the roads for Thanksgiving…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

Holiday says there are a series of weather systems out there…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

Sunday’s high should be in the low to mid 50s–about ten degrees cooler than today.

–gf

