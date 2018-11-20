Rain Moves Into Nevada County Wednesday

There hasn’t been a significant storm in western Nevada County in close to two months, but that’s about to change. Storms are on the way, and the first should be here tomorrow. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says we could get some heavy rain, but even lighter precipitation could make things difficult for those on the roads for Thanksgiving…

Holiday says there are a series of weather systems out there…

Sunday’s high should be in the low to mid 50s–about ten degrees cooler than today.

