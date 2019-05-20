Rain Remains In Forecast Through Memorial Day

These spring storms we’ve been having have brought a lot of rain to western Nevada County, and they are not over yet. There’s a little break today, but more rain is in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says not only are these storms bringing the wet stuff, but temperatures remain rather cool…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

Holiday says we’ll get a bit of a break later this week…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

The Weiss Brothers Growing Grounds reports three-point-three inches of rain fell there near Union Hill School over the weekend, with a total of four-point-seven inches of rain total since the first of the series of storms rolled in last week.

