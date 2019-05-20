< Back to All News

Rain Remains In Forecast Through Memorial Day

Posted: May. 20, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

These spring storms we’ve been having have brought a lot of rain to western Nevada County, and they are not over yet. There’s a little break today, but more rain is in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says not only are these storms bringing the wet stuff, but temperatures remain rather cool…

Holiday says we’ll get a bit of a break later this week…

The Weiss Brothers Growing Grounds reports three-point-three inches of rain fell there near Union Hill School over the weekend, with a total of four-point-seven inches of rain total since the first of the series of storms rolled in last week.

