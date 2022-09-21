< Back to All News

Rain Slightly Dampens Wildfire Danger

Posted: Sep. 21, 2022 12:15 AM PDT

For many parts of the North State, this is the first measurable rain that’s been received in September in three years. But, as you might expect, officials are playing down any significant dampening of the wildfire danger, which is traditionally the highest this time of year. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Division Chief, Jim Mathias, says it would take a more consistent wet pattern over a period of weeks to offset what has been mostly dry weather all year…

Mathias says the rains have improved containment of their largest blaze, the Mosquito Fire, which is also the biggest in California so far this year. But it’s still only around 40-percent, with full containment not predicted until around mid-October…

Mathias says the Mosquito Fire will also increase total acreage for Nevada-Yuba-Placer to about four-to-five-thousand more than a year ago. But they’ve also put out 42 fewer fires this year.

