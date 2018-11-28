Rain Threat Cancels Grass Valley Holiday Event

Winter-like weather has caused Winterfest to be canceled. The Grass Valley Downtown Association was planning the event for this Saturday, including a tree-lighting ceremony. Executive Director Marni Marshall says the weather forecast she saw called for a a hundred percent chance of rain, so she pulled the plug on the event. Marshall says she’s disappointed…

Listen to Marni Marshall 1

Marshall says moving most of the activities indoors was prohibitive because a change of location would have created a hassle with permits. Although the event has been canceled for this year, Marshall says the tree-lighting ceremony has been re-scheduled…

Listen to Marni Marshall 2

Also, Marshall says, the free Family Fun Day put on by the Center for the Arts at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge will go on as scheduled. That event is Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Winterfest was scheduled from 2 to 7pm.

–gf