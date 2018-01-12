Rain Totals Recovering For Grass Valley Area

Thanks to the downpours we had earlier this week, rainfall totals are now closer to normal for the Grass Valley area. The National Weather Service says the 5-point-8 inches has boosted the season total to 20-point-7 inches, which is 88% of average. Meteorologist Eric Kurth says In December, when we received only 1 inch, we were still at around 75% of average, thanks to above-normal precipitation in November…

Average rainfall for January, the wettest month of the year, is 9 and a half inches for Grass Valley. Meanwhile, most of the systems have been warm this winter, with daytime highs above normal for all but 6 days since December 1st. And, Kurth says, that means a continued skimpy snowpack. But he says the second of two systems that are expected to come through next week should have colder air, with snow perhaps as low as the upper foothills…

A year ago, Kurth says we had the wetttest January on record, at nearly 26 inches. And just 3 years ago, we had the driest-ever January, at just point-11 inches.