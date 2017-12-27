< Back to All News

Rainfall About Half Of What It Was A Year Ago

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 1:20 PM PST

What a difference a year makes. Grass Valley already had 30 inches of rain by this time in 2016. But so far this season, we’ve only had about half that amount, or 14.8 inches, which is about 5 inches below average, at this point, according to the National Weather Service. And meteorologist, Courtney Obergfell, says we’ve had only 1 inch of rain for December, which is normally the second-wettest month of the year…

click to listen to Courtney Obergfell

Obergfell says there have actually been 4 Decembers, since 1989, that were even drier than this, mostly recently in 2013, when we had only about half-an-inch. And although we had over 12 inches in November, conditions have dried so quickly, with the above-normal daytime highs, that we haven’t had much fog either…

click to listen to Courtney Obergfell

The average rainfall total for December in Grass Valley is around 10 inches. Last winter’s total set a record and resulted in the emergency drought declaration being lifted by the state. Meanwhile, Obergfell says although there’s a slight chance of rain on New Year’s Day, the outlook for the next week is still looking dry.

