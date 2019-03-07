Rainfall Total Here Almost Near Entire Season

As you might expect, it’s shaping up to be an above-average rainy season for the Grass Valley area. But even though it’s been very wet, as well as snowy, over the last month, the final total may not be as impressive as you might think because we got off to a rather dry start. The National Weather Service says, as of Thursday afternoon, we’ve had over 52 inches, about an inch below the historical number for the entire season, which covers October first of last year to September 30th of this year. Meteorologist Craig Schoemaker says weather systems have gotten stronger, as the season progressed…

But Schoemaker says that’s been offset by a number of cold systems with low snow. In fact, February had the coldest overall average temperature on record, at 38 degrees. Meanwhile, he says March is currently predicted to have below normal precipitation…

Looking at other notable numbers…February was the third wettest on record, with nearly 22 inches, compared to just three-quarters of an inch a year ago. Last year’s season total was just under 48 inches. The record was set just two years ago, at over 95 inches.