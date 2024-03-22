< Back to All News

Rainfall Total Still Lagging But More On Way

Posted: Mar. 22, 2024 12:31 AM PDT

Despite some heavy systems in the last month or so, Grass Valley’s rainfall total still appears to be lagging. The National Weather Service says we’ve received 37 inches. But the historical average for the entire season is 53 inches, although the water year lasts until the end of September. Meanwhile, meteorologist Bakari Anderson says more precipitation is on the way…

Anderson estimates the rainfall total over that period could be anywhere from one-point-75 to two-point-25 inches. A year ago, the season total was already over 64 inches, thanks to snowmaggeden and some unusually cold systems. Storms have been warmer in the lower foothills this season, with more rain and very little snow. But Anderson says El Nino is not necessarily the reason…

Meanwhile, the Northern Sierra snowpack, as of Thursday, was at 112-percent of normal, thanks to some monster snowstorms at the higher elevations. It was 97-percent in the Central Sierra and 91-percent for the Southern Sierra.

