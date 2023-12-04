Rainy Season Off To Another Slow Start

You may have noticed that the rain and snow season has gotten off to a slow start. Precipitation for Western Nevada County for October and November is only around half of the historical average. That’s four-point-one inches. But it was also only five-point-two inches a year ago, with all of it falling in November, which was close to normal. National Weather Service meteorologist Katrina Hand says systems have mostly skimmed the north state or fallen apart, after some higher totals were originally predicted…

click to listen to Katrina Hand

In recent winters, there have been prolonged dry spells punctuated by a number of extreme systems, including atmospheric rivers…

click to listen to Katrina Hand

Hand also points out, along with state climatologists, that although a heavy El Nino has been predicted many such winters have ended up being mostly dry or with average totals.