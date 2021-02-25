Rainy Season Still Trending Toward Drought

California’s water conditions remain below-normal, with no more rain and snow forecast through the end of February, which is Sunday. Jeanine Jones, an Interstate Resources Manager with the Department of Water Resources, says although storms since late January improved an even more-dismal snowpack, it’s still only about two-thirds of average. She says natural flow in key Sierra Nevada watersheds is still tracking at amounts not seen since the severe drought years, although not that bad…

But with the 2020 winter season considered the third-driest on record, reservoir storage levels are reflecting the two-year cumulative impact. Oroville Dam was at only 55-percent of average, Thursday, and it was 69-percent for Shasta Dam. Jones also points out that most foothill wells dry out faster than those in the valley…

Jones also says although temperatures this winter have been above average, they’ve not reached the record highs seen in the most recent drought years of 2014 and 2015.