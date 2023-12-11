< Back to All News

Raises Ahead for NID Employees and Department Heads

Posted: Dec. 11, 2023 12:08 AM PST

The new year will likely include raises for employees and department heads in the Nevada Irrigation District. At their meeting on Wednesday, the NID Board of Directors will consider five-percent cost-of-living salary increases for 2024 and two-to-five percent hikes for 2025 and 2026. Board Director Chris Bierwagen says the higher costs from inflation continue to be felt…

By the end of 2026, the additional compensation and benefits will cost the district another one-million dollars. And Bierwagen says the district will not necessarily have greater monetary resources…

But even with the salary adjustments, Bierwagen says employees will still be five-to-eight percent behind Placer County and it’s been that way for a long time in Nevada County. The raises do not apply to the Board of Directors.

