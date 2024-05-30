Raises Are Being Considered For GV Council

With Nevada City City Councilmembers recently approving first-ever salaries, their Grass Valley counterparts are now considering the possibility of raises for the first time in 40 years. But the Council was divided on the issue. Councilmember Bob Branstrom said, at Tuesday’s meeting, that it was something worth looking at…

Currently, Grass Valley City Councilmembers receive a modest stipend of 275-dollars a month, with the mayor receiving 300 dollars. For cities with populations up to 35-thousand, state law sets the maximum salary at 950 dollars. But, after hearing about some significant financial uncertainty in the city’s budget, Mayor Jan Arbuckle said the timing is bad, especially if the city can’t afford raises for employees…

Councilmember Haven Caravelli echoed those concerns. But Councilmembers Hilary Hodge and Tom Ivy indicated that better compensation is also important for future city councils and might attract a greater variety of candidates. Staff was directed to come back at a future meeting with specifics on financial impacts of raises, as well as from various health care benefits. Meanwhile, Nevada City City Councilmembers will now be getting 500 dollars a month.