Raises For Nevada County Employees Approved

The new fiscal year, which starts a week from today, will also mean raises for Nevada County employees, management, and elected officials. Resolutions for new salary agreements have been approved by the Board of Supervisors. That means cost-of-living increases over the next three years of three-percent, two-percent, and three-percent, respectively. Senior Management Analyst, Susan Kadera, told the Board it includes the Management Employees and Deputy Sheriff’s Associations, Confidential Senior Executives, as well as elected department heads….

click to listen to Susan Kadera

But Kadera says despite that the county continues to have a long history of positive labor relations and productive negotiations. Supervisor Hardy Bullock praised the efforts…

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

The salaries were based on surveys conducted in eight nearby counties. Meanwhile, instead of approving raises for themselves, County Supervisors salaries will be equal to 37-percent of what the six elected department heads are making, starting with the new fiscal year. In March, they’d approved a five-thousand dollar annual increase for themselves, after learning they were 21-percent behind the average of neighboring county boards.