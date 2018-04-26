Rally for Sammie’s Friends

They came to together to support Cheryl Wicks and Sammie’s Friends. Recently, it had been brought to light that the county was going to terminate the animal shelter contract with Sammie’s Friends and contract with Placer County for shelter services. Hundreds of Nevada County residents gathered at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley to originally protest the decision but ended up celebrating a change of direction.

Listen to Cheryl Wicks

Sammies Friend’s Founder Cheryl Wicks announced the county is going to reopen negotiations with Sammie’s Friends. Wicks has been overwhelmed by the public response.

Listen to Cheryl Wicks

People in the crowd did not hesitate to show their support.

Listen to Erin

Board member and retired veterinarian Dr. Jon Peek was shocked by the original announcement and had strong response.

Listen to Jon Peek

And upon hearing of the new negotiations, had an equally strong reply.

Listen to Jon Peek

Wicks was also quick to remind the crowd that its not a done deal.

Listen to Cheryl Wicks

Wicks and members of Sammie’s Friends will meet with the Sheriff’s Office and county representatives Friday to begin negotiations for a contract extension.