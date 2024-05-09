< Back to All News

Ramp Closures Extended Golden Ctr Freeway

Posted: May. 9, 2024 12:49 AM PDT

Overnight weekday ramp closures along the Golden Center Freeway, from Grass Valley to Nevada City, have been extended another month. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says crews need a little more time to finish upgrading curbs, to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. But they’ll also be moving ahead with other improvements…

That’s from 6pm to 6am Sunday through Thursday. Linder says a ramp won’t be closed every week this month. And consecutive ramps won’t be closed at the same time. You can check on a particular ramp through link updates on the Cal Trans District Three website…

And, from around mid-June to mid-August, Linder says other work will also be going on in the area. That includes replacing sign panels, upgrading Transportation Management System elements, and rehabilitating drainage systems.

