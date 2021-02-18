< Back to All News

Ranch Donated To Nevada Joint Union District

Posted: Feb. 18, 2021 12:41 AM PST

A promising development for Future Farmers of America in Nevada County. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says an 86-acre ranch has been donated to them, off McCourtney Road. He says it has potential as an Ag Education Center…

McFadden says the property had been with the same family since the covered wagon days and the last descendant passed away recently…

McFadden says there’s a ton of potential hands-on learning activities, including agri-business, building and construction trades, ag mechanics, metal working, and environmental science. The district has formed an advisory committee on the most feasible ways to convert the property.

