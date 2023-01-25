< Back to All News

Ranch House Expansion Approved By Supes

Posted: Jan. 25, 2023 12:49 AM PST

After hearing a parade of comments from the public, Nevada County Supervisors have given final approval for expanding the Ranch House Project. It will double the number of occupants, from three to six, who have a high risk of homelessness and worsening symptoms of mental illness and substance abuse. It’s located near the Willo restaurant on Highway 49 and county officials say it has been a permanent home for the same individuals for the last five to ten years. The Planning Commission had denied the conditional use permit over such issues as the design, fencing, sewage disposal, and potential wetland impacts. But the Board was satisfied that those concerns had been mitigated. Tom Durkin told the Board, at its meeting on Tuesday, that he is bi-polar and has struggled with a number of mental health problems. He urged support for the project…

click to listen to Tom Durkin

Another issue brought up was the four-and-a-half million dollar cost, which is grant-funded. But some members of the public questioned the cost-effectiveness. But Supervisor Sue Hoek said it will be money well-spent…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

Security concerns were also brought up. But county officials say nobody with a history or violence or sexual offenses is allowed into this program. And a recent review found no calls for service from neighbors.

