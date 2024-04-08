Rancheria Nisenan Project Nearing Completion

The California Heritage Indigenous Research Project, also known as CHIRP, is nearing completion of upgrades of its 32-acre property along Deer Creek, in partnership with the Sierra Fund. CHIRP supports the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe. Sierra Fund Project Manager, Syd Godfrey, says one of the main features is reducing wildfire fuels. But there’s also an important trail building component…

That will add 46-hundred feet to the existing trail network. The Sierra Fund says they were busy during the winter, along with CHIRP, in burning piles of blackberry and other invasive species. Also, material from small diameter trees….

Godfrey says a well is also being installed to help the tribe tend and manage the land, including for any events they may want to hold. Some piles may also need to be burned next winter. But Godfrey says the plan is to re-open the trail in a couple of months.