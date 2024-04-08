< Back to All News

Rancheria Nisenan Project Nearing Completion

Posted: Apr. 8, 2024 12:20 AM PDT

The California Heritage Indigenous Research Project, also known as CHIRP, is nearing completion of upgrades of its 32-acre property along Deer Creek, in partnership with the Sierra Fund. CHIRP supports the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe. Sierra Fund Project Manager, Syd Godfrey, says one of the main features is reducing wildfire fuels. But there’s also an important trail building component…

click to listen to Syd Godfrey

That will add 46-hundred feet to the existing trail network. The Sierra Fund says they were busy during the winter, along with CHIRP, in burning piles of blackberry and other invasive species. Also, material from small diameter trees….

click to listen to Syd Godfrey

Godfrey says a well is also being installed to help the tribe tend and manage the land, including for any events they may want to hold. Some piles may also need to be burned next winter. But Godfrey says the plan is to re-open the trail in a couple of months.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha