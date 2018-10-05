< Back to All News

Random Acts of Kindness Event (RAKE) Saturday

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

This weekend, you may be see all kinds of people around town doing community projects, or maybe lending you a helping hand. Tomorrow is the Random Acts of Kindness Event, or RAKE. Mike Bratton with the non-profit ‘A New Day’ says it started as a fundraiser for them, but now its just simply a day to give back…

There will be various projects tomorrow, including road and park cleanups, and some just as simple as people washing your windows and pumping gas for you at a local gas station.

–gf

