Rangeland Concerns Topic Of Sierra Science Series

Rangelands are the largest land use type in California, providing vast flows of critical ecosystem services to the state. But climate change is taking a toll and that will be tonight’s topic of the Sierra Science Lecture Series at the Sierra College Nevada County campus. The presentation will be made by Doctor Jeremy James, Director of the University of California Sierra Foothill Research and Extension Center. He’ll be discussing the impact of a warmer and drier future…

Researchers say between 2012 and 2014 California experienced conditions that were warmer and drier than any period over the last 12-hundred years. James says he’ll look at how we can use downscaled models to create forecasts of how future climate may impact the ecological function of the state’s grassland and oak woodlands in the decades to come…

The presentation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 this evening in the Multipurpose Center at the Sierra College Nevada County campus.