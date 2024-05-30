< Back to All News

Ranger K9 Retirement Observed By Supes

Posted: May. 30, 2024 12:55 AM PDT

The first K9 for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department in over 20 years has retired. And at their Tuesday meeting, County Supervisors authorized an agreement to transfer ownership of Ranger to its longtime handler, Deputy Joshua Stanis, for one dollar. Sergeant Jason Clinkenbeard, who’s in charge of the K9 Unit, provided an illustration of the importance of the program to the Board, since it was re-established in 2020. He talked about Stanis and Ranger being part of the response to a family disturbance call, just five months after Ranger joined the Department. A man had greeted deputies with a knife and hatchet, refused to put the weapons down, and advanced toward Stanis…

Ranger was born in France in 2017 and his purchase from the Sheriff’s Department, like all the other K9’s, was through the Rudiger Foundation. A second canine officer was added in 2021. Supervisor Ed Scofield said Ranger and the program have been a tremendous asset…

Ranger and other members of the K9 Unit are also well-known for attending community meet and greets and demonstrations. And the Department is already in the process of finding a replacement.

