Rare Internet Scam Arrest In Nevada City

Posted: May. 14, 2024 12:31 PM PDT

A rare internet scam arrest is reported in Nevada City. Police Lieutenant Sean Mason says it began with a call from a local resident who had already paid the suspect around 30-thousand dollars. The scam was based on a claim, on a pop-up porn hub, that the victim’s computer was infected. And that person was convinced it would take that much money to take care of the problem…

31-year-old Zhiheng Yang, who’s from San Jose, was booked on grand theft and conspiracy charges. Mason says the conspiracy charge indicates that there was more than one person involved in the scam. No other arrests have been made at this time. He says police are not aware of any other local victims. But there are likely others outside the area…

Mason says the key to making this arrest possible was that the suspect came to collect money in person, which doesn’t happen very often.

