Rare June NID Snow Survey Conducted

A rare June snow survey for the Nevada Irrigation District. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it’s only the thirteenth time it’s been done in the nearly 100-year history of the district…

Record wet weather in May left higher-than-normal snowpack levels throughout NID’s mountain watershed and reservoirs are still at full capacity. The average depth was around 40 inches, when the survey was taken on June first, ranking ninth out of the 13 surveys. The deepest was 82 inches. Close says it provides vaulable extra data in analyzing water supplies…

But with this week’s heatwave, that means all that snow is now melting at a much more rapid rate. NID reminds hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts to continue to carefully monitor river conditions.