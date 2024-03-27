Rare Treat Street Opening At Fair

It’s not very often that there’s a vacancy on Treat Street at the Nevada County Fair. But Fairgrounds CEO Andrew Trygg says the Nevada City Lions Club is turning in their keys, after more than 60 years with a booth…

So Trygg says the Fairgrounds is now accepting applications from interested nonprofit organizations, based in Nevada County. It’s preferred that the preferred group continues to sell tacos, as they’ve been a crowd favorite. But they’re also accepting other unique ideas. Some of the current booth equipment will also be available for purchase from the Lions Club…

And Trygg says they’re one of the few Fairgrounds in the state that showcases nonprofits as primary food vendors. And during last year’s Fair, Treat Street over one-million dollars was raised to support local programs. And Trygg says the great location has a large earning potential and is a fun way to share information about an organization. The application deadline is April 12th at 11am. This year’s Nevada County Fair runs from August 7th through the 11th.