Rare West Nile Case Here

A rare case of West Nile virus in a human has been confirmed in Nevada County. The county health department says while many areas throughout the state have already experienced the virus this year, this is the first one here since 2018, when there was just one confirmed illness. And Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says an unusually wet year means more mosquitos…

Cooke says the person who contracted West Nile developed a fever and meningitis symptoms and was taken to the emergency room…

But Cooke says most people with West Nile virus don’t have any symptoms. On average, one in five become sick, with other symptoms including head and body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. Only about one in 150 people develop a serious disease or long-term symptoms. Statewide, there have been 153 confirmed human cases. Currently, there’s no vaccine. So it’s the usual prevention measures, such as using repellant and wearing long-sleeve clothing, especially during the early morning and evening. Also, draining standing water.