Rash Of Motorcycle Crashes In Nevada County

With colder and wetter weather ahead, a number of motorcyclists are expected to suspend their rides more often. But with dry weather last weekend, four separate solo crashes were reported in Nevada County, including a fatal accident. CHP Officer Mike Steele says that involved 40-year-old Reggie McDaniel of the Sierra County town of Alleghany. He says McDaniel was suspected to be driving under the influence, westbound on Highway 20, near Valencia Road, in the vicinity of the White Cloud campground area, last Saturday night…

There were two others last Saturday. Steele says one, on Highway 174 near Orchard Springs Road, caused major injuries to 64-year-old David Barnes of Applegate. He says Barnes lost control on some loose gravel while making a turn. The other one, on Wolf Mountain Road, caused minor road rash injuries to an unidentified rider. And, then, last Sunday afternoon, Steele says there was another major injury crash. 58-year-old James Anderson of Grass Valley was on Birch Road, approaching Oak Way, off Highway 174…

Steele says Anderson had serious lacerations to his face and hands and had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Hospital.