Re-Striping of Re-Striping Means More Delays

The Nevada County Public Works Department thought it was done for the season with road repairs and other improvements. But there’s still a little bit more work left this week, which will also mean more delays for motorists. Crews will be installing markers, from 7am to 7pm, on stretches of Red Dog, Gracie, Lake Vera Purdon, and Hirschdale Roads, as well as on Boulder Street and Glenshire Drive. And Principal Engineer Pat Perkins says they also need to do some more re-striping work, after motorists had driven over paint that hadn’t dried yet. Unlike the first project, completed in September, that used the traditional and faster-drying water-based paint, they were trying out a new kind of paint they hope will be more durable…

Perkins says they plan to keep using the new kind of paint, which is more chemical-based…

Perkins says it’s hoped the work will wrap up the first part of this week. But in the meantime, there could be up to 20-minute delays for drivers. You can find the exact locations on the Public Works Department’s website.