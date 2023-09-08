Readers Theater At Miners Foundry Sunday

The Miners Foundry is also hosting Tim O’Connor’s Reader’s Theater Sunday afternoon at their facility. The so-called “theater of the mind” events carry on the tradition O’Connor started years ago. This month, stories written between 2000 and 2010 will be featured. They’re read by actors with minimal props and offer a variety of tones. It replicates a tactic first created during World War Two, when full theatrical productions were too costly to stage. That’s Sunday afternoon at 4, with a 15-dollar admission charge.