Reads And Writes Kicks-Off This Week

Celebrating the passion for reading and writing, Nevada County Reads and Writes starts its kick-off week, on Monday, for the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read. Adult Services Librarian Megan Lloyd says you can see art from local high school students, poetry from native tribe artists from around the country, and a film from a local storyteller. They’re available for viewing in Nevada City through Friday…

Through March, Lloyd says there’s a full calendar of events in appreciation of “The Round House”. That includes writing workshops with three local authors…

Also, several storywalks around different towns in the area, featuring Nisenan and Native tribe storybooks. There’s also a virtual Welcome Address, on Saturday, at 1pm, by Shelly Covert, spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, ahead of a Native Voices finale on March 27th. Grab bags are also available at all local library branches. Nevada County is one of only 84 communities nationwide participating in the Big Read.