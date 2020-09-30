< Back to All News

Ready Nevada County Gets National Honor

Posted: Sep. 30, 2020 12:34 AM PDT

Nevada County’s new Emergency Services program has gotten some national recognition. Ready Nevada County has received a 2020 County Government Experience Award that recognizes a single focus area and can include more than one channel of interaction. This year, it honored U.S governments who are leveraging innovative information technologies to enhance services and citizen experience during the coronavirus pandemic. County OES Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo says their Dashboard tool, launched a couple of months ago, has been especially timely…

click to listen to Jenn Tamo

But Tamo says the first immediate emergency to test Ready Nevada County was the Jones Fire…

click to listen to Jenn Tamo

The awards are announced by the Center for Digital Government.

